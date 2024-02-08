Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

'Don't Want to be Anti-Shastras': All 4 Shankaracharyas to Skip Ram Temple's Inauguration. Know Why

The key heads of the 4 shrines called the 'peeths' are situated in Joshimath in Uttarakhand, Dwarka in Gujarat, Puri in Odisha, and Sringeri in Karnataka.

Tanisha Rajput
Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir In Ayodhya.
Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir In Ayodhya. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: All four prominent Shankaracharyas or religious heads of major Hindu shrines have claimed that they will not be attending the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya.

The confirmation of not attending the inauguration was earlier shared in a video by Joshimath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati who said that none of the four religious heads will be in Ayodhya on January 22.  

The key heads of the four shrines called the 'peeths' are situated in Joshimath in Uttarakhand, Dwarka in Gujarat, Puri in Odisha, and Sringeri in Karnataka.

This comes as Nischalananda Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of the Puri shrine, on January 4 said that he would forgo the consecration ceremony as he is "conscious of the dignity of his position."

Why are the 4 Shankaracharyas Not Attending Ram Temple's Inauguration?

According to the tweet by Joshimath Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the four heads are not attending the grand opening as the temple was being consecrated before construction was completed.

The 46th Shankaracharya of Jyotir Mutt, also added that this decision might be interpreted as being "anti-Modi," but rather it was made because they didn’t want to be "anti-shastras."

His tweet read, "It is the duty of Shankaracharya to ensure that religious scriptures are properly followed. The scriptures are being undermined by carrying out consecration before the construction of the temple is complete. There is no reason for this rush."

Published January 12th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

