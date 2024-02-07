Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 13:30 IST
Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: Who is Attending, Who is Not? Final List
Ram Temple inauguration: Here is the list of people attending the grand event.
Ayodhya: As festive fervour grips the entire country on the occasion of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha, nearly 7,000 VVIPs will attend the grand event in Ayodhya on January 22. People from all walks of life have been invited for the event by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The event will be telecasted live for people to witness the grand ceremony from the comfort of their homes.
Who all are attending the event?
Several dignitaries will attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The guest list include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, senior BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi along with many other politicians.
However, if some reports are to be believed then LK Advani may skip the event due to prevailing cold weather conditions.
Various celebrities from the entertainment industry will also mark their presence in their event. Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol, Anuradha Paudwal , Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Randeep Hooda, Ranbir Kapoor,, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Rishab Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana,, Kailash Kher, Prasoon Joshi, Shankar Mahadevan, Anup Jalota, Sonu Nigam and among others will attend the event.
Industrialists including Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, NR Narayana Murthy, Kumar Mangalam Birla, N Chandrasekaran, Anil Agarwal, Mohandas Pai and many others will be taking part in the event.
Also, sportsmen such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Deepika Kumari and Saina Nehwal will grace the event with their presence.
Who are skipping the event?
Several political leaders have turned down the invitation extended to them. Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar will skip the event.
Claiming that the Ayodhya event is centered around BJP and RSS, several Congress have decided to skip the event.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal asserted that he will go to temple town Ayodhya with his family and offer prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram temple there after the consecration ceremony.
Calling the Ram Temple event a poll-gimmick of BJP, Mamata Banerjee will hold a ‘harmony rally’ in Kolkata on January 22. Whereas, NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed gratitude to receive the invite but politely declined it saying that he will visit Ayodhya after the Temple consecration ceremony.
