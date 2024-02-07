Advertisement

New Delhi: All Delhi government schools running in morning and general shifts will remain closed until 2.30pm on January 22 in view of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, an order issued by Delhi Government’s Directorate of Education read.

The order stated, “In accordance with the Office Memorandum issued by the Services Department of GNCTD declaring Half Day Closure (upto 02:30 pm) of all Delhi Govt. establishments on 22.01.2024 to enable the employees to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha being held at Ayodhya, all Govt. & Govt. Aided Schools of Delhi running in General & Morning Shift are ordered to remain closed on 22.01.2024. However, all Govt. & Govt. Aided Schools running in Evening Shift shall start at 02:30 p.m. on 22.01.2024 and will be off as per their usual timings but not later than 05:30 p.m. This arrangement is only for 22.01.2024 (Monday).“

The decision to close the schools for both the shifts was taken in order to enable the students and teachers to participate in the celebrations of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha to be held in Ayodhya tomorrow.

The order also mentioned that the schools running in evening shifts can operate from 2.30 but can't continue after 5.30pm. This arrangement is only for Monday, the order said.

Earlier, Delhi govt had announced a half-day for all govt employees in the national capital.