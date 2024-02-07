Advertisement

New Delhi: With just two days left for the grand opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Saturday approved the half-day holiday for all Delhi govt offices, ULBs, autonomous bodies, undertakings and boards etc, on account of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had sent this proposal to Lt Governor VK Saxena and the LG approved it on Saturday. Preparations are underway for the grand event with over 11,000 VVIPs expected to attend the event on Monday.