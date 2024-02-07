Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: What Happened During 84-second Long Sanjeevani Yog?

Advertisement

Ayodhya: In a momentous occasion for Ayodhya and the devotees of Lord Ram across the world, the Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in the temple town after the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha rituals were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following all the shastriya protocols, the rituals were performed during the 48-minute long ‘Abhijit Muhurat’. The Pran Pratishtha rituals were performed during the auspicious Sanjeevani yog which lasted for 84 seconds only during the ‘Abhijit Muhurat’.

Advertisement

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla. The idol was unveiled at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during the pranpratishtha ceremony.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/bHvY3L4Ynk — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Sanjeevani yog, believed to be the most sacred of the 48-minute 'Abhijeet Muhurat', began at 12:29:03pm and ended at 12:30:35pm. During the ceremony, PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Both of them were seated in front of Lord Ram’s idol.

Advertisement

What happened during the 84-second period?

As PM Modi led the ceremony, he performed various rituals during the 84-second-long Sanjeevani yog. Visuals have emerged from inside the sanctum sanctorum. In the video, the PM was seen offering obeisance to the Lord Ram. Ram Lalla was offered silver ‘chattar’ and a piece of clothing. Amid chants, the PM also offered flowers to Ram Lalla’s idol and did his tilak.

Significance of Abhijit Muhurta

Abhijit Muhurta is the muhurta based on the position of the Sun and it varies from place to place. It is calculated on the basis of the sunrise and sun set in that particular city. Abhijit word itself means victorious, so Abhijit Muhurta is the timing at which the event or activity initiated will make the native victorious. It is ideal Muhurat to initiate any activity except marriage or Upnayan.

Notably, the consecration time for the event was determined by scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.

Advertisement

IAF choppers shower petals over Ram Temple

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The air in the premises was filled with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by invitees who were here for the ceremony.