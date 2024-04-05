Advertisement

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained Sai Prasad, an alleged BJP worker, in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. If reports are to be believed, two mobile shop workers allegedly identified the worker, who was questioned by the NIA last week. Sai Prasad has been taken for questioning by the NIA, allegedly linked to two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case.

Earlier last week, the NIA had arrested a key conspirator of the blast. Muzammil Shareef was picked up and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had earlier identified the main accused, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who had carried out the blast.

NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.

The NIA had also carried out raids in Shivamogga and carried out searches in a mobile store and the residences of two suspects.

At least 9 people including customers and hotel staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast, which caused extensive damage to the property.

