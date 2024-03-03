Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 20:35 IST
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Bus Used by Suspect Identified, Says K’taka Minister G Parameshwara
Karnataka Home Minister G Paramshwara on Sunday said that bus used by the suspect has been identified.
Bengaluru: In a significant development in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said that bus used by the suspect has been identified. The minister added that the accused will soon be arrested.
It is pertinent to note that 10 people were injured in an low-intensity explosion happened at the Brookfield outlet of the Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday.
Speaking to the mediapersons, Parameshwara stated that at least 26 buses were present in the area when the blast happened.
While the investigation was underway, the CCTV footage was assessed to identify the accused persons.
In order to expedite the investigation, he said, the security agencies have also obtained the 45-50 footage.
"Several teams have been formed. An in-depth investigation is going and some traces have been found. Some information has been gathered from CCTV footage. There is information that he (suspect) had come by bus. So, 26 buses have been verified at Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), {sic}" news agency PTI quoted Parameshwara as saying in the case.
According to Parameshwara, the explosion bore resemblance to the 2022 cooker explosion that occurred in Mangaluru, a coastal city.
At least one or two arrests will be made in this case, according to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who made this statement earlier in the day. This is because the investigating agencies have significant leads.
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 20:16 IST
