Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: The first pictures of the two main accused of the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru have been accessed by Republic Kannada exclusively, post the arrest of the terrorists. Both terrorists were arrested from Kolkata in West Bengal on Friday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Mateen Taha, the masterminds behind the improvised explosive device (IED) blast inside the famed Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru’s Brookefield area, in which 10 people were injured.

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast prime accused Mussavir Hussain Shazib

The NIA said in a statement, “In a significant development, the absconders in Rameswaram Cafe blast case viz Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb were traced out to their hide out near Kolkata and were apprehended by NIA team. “This pursuit, successfully accomplished by NIA was ably supported by energetic co-ordinated action and co-operation between NIA, Central Intelligence agencies and State Police agencies of West Bengal, Telengana, Karnataka, and Kerala police,” said the anti-terror agency in an official statement.”

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast prime accused Abdul Matheen Taha

While Mussavir Hussain Shazib is the main accused who placed the bomb at the cafe while in disguise as a customer, Abdul Matheen Taha was the main man planning the attack and seeing it through.

The accused were nabbed based on the information provided by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).