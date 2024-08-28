Published 14:59 IST, August 28th 2024
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind Shocking Video Calls for 'Recruiting And Training New Brothers'
In the video, Farhatullah Ghori calls for attacks on Indian transport infrastructure, urging young Muslims to join the cause.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ghori encouraged Muslim youth to help prisoners, supporting their families, and aiding Mujahideen by providing information and mentally preparing new brothers for the cause. | Image: Video screengrab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:59 IST, August 28th 2024