Bengaluru: Considered as an high-value ISIS target in South and Central India, Abdul Mateen Taha, the mastermind behind Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast, meticulously planned his escape as a nationwide manhunt to nab him and the other two accused ensued over the span of one and half months since the blast. According to our sources, Taha changed his name twice while he was on the run. In a bid to escape the authorities, he had changed his name to Vignesh in Chennai and Anmol Kulkarni in Kolkata.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the other bomber, had changed his name to Mohammed Junaid Syed in Chennai and Yushu Shahnawaz Patil in Kolkata, highly-placed sources in the agency revealed. Following the blast, Taha had planned his escape route from Tamil Nadu. The Chennai connection prior to the blast had surfaced earlier as the cap worn by one of the bombers and subsequently dumped near the blast site gave it away. Taha had also planned the escape route for Shazib after scanning through the entry and exit points of the hotel, where he was staying in Bengaluru.

Taha further instructed Shazib not to travel from Bengaluru to Kolkata using any train or plane. He had warned his fellow accused that there will be intense monitoring in these areas by the agencies and would foil their plans to escaping and getting away.

Taha had introduced Muzammil Shareef, another key conspirator in the case, to Shazib. Taha had instructed Shareef to fetch the materials required for the IED. Shareef had assembled the parts of the IED before handing it over to Taha under the instruction of Taha. Taha was the one who had convinced Shazib to plant the bomb at the cafe. In a bid to determine the blind spots, Taha had also conducted a recee of the area. From cash to communications, Shareef had handled all the logistics. He was arrested last month.

Mystery Deepens Around Colonel

Colonel's role has come under scanner after Taha's arrest. Taha has been in constant touch with Colonel, who was his handler. In fact, the anti-terror agency will be probing Taha on 'Colonel' and his identity. According to our sources, Colonel was in constant touch with Taha. The 'Colonel' is said to also play a major role in the Shivamogga and Mangaluru blasts. Colonel was also in charge of radicalising the youth in Thirthahalli, from where both Taha and Shazib are from. After getting 10-day custody of the accused, NIA is slated to probe Taha more on the Colonel's role and identity.

Bombers Stayed in Kolkata Since March 25: Sources

On March 25, Abdul Matheen Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazeb, the two absconding terrorists including the mastermind checked in a guest house named "Dream Guest House" in Kolkata's Ekbalpore. They stayed in Room Number 203, according to our sources. With two luggages and a bag, they booked a room based on their fake Aadhaar cards ID. During check-in, they said they were residents of Maharashtra and had come to visit Kolkata. After that the room has been given to them by the hotel. They left the hotel on March 28. Following that, they left for Howrah.

After coming to Kolkata, the accused went to a hotel named "Esplanade Inn" by showing their Fake Aadhaar cards ID. But the names shown on their Aadhaar cards were completely different and there was no match with that name in the Aadhaar card submitted at the hotel earlier in Ekbalpore So, the names and identity were changed repeatedly time and again throughout their stay in Kolkata. They stayed in several hotels to hide their true identity.