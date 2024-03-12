×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Bengaluru Cafe Bomb Blast: NIA Expands Search to TN, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra

The investigative agency will now conduct searches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rameswaram Cafe Blast
Rameswaram Cafe Blast | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has expanded its search for the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast to 4 states other than Karnataka.

The investigative agency will conduct searches in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

This comes as the searches are underway in several parts of Bengaluru and neighbouring areas in Tumakuru, Ballari, and Kalaburagi.

For now, the NIA officials have accessed information about the suspected bomber going to Tirupati from Kalaburagi, who are currently in Tirupati to find out about the suspected bomber. 

The NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the bomber.

The low-intensity explosion occurred in the first week of March which left 10 people injured. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

