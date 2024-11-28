Ranchi Schools Shut Today to Avoid Crowd Amid Hemant Soren's Oath-Taking Ceremony

Ranchi: Schools in Ranchi city will remain shut on Thursday in view of the swearing-in of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, an official said.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground and thousands of people are likely to participate in it from across the state.

The event may cause traffic jam-like situations in the city and students might face trouble, he said.

According to a circular issued by the office of district education officer, the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister and his cabinet ministers is scheduled to be held on Thursday at Morabadi Ground.

"More than one lakh visitors are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony from the entire state. All the visitors will come in their personal vehicles or buses, due to which there is a possibility of traffic jams in the city," it stated.

"In such a situation, students coming by school buses may get stuck in traffic jams for hours, which would not seem appropriate in the interest of students," according to the circular.

The officer asked all schools to keep their institutions shut on Thursday so that students do not face any trouble.

Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground on Thursday, with several prominent political leaders and dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA bloc, expected to be in attendance.