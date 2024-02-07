Advertisement

Alappuzha: The two-year wait for justice has concluded for the family of Ranjith Sreenivas, a BJP leader who was hacked to death on December 19, 2021, with Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court in Kerala issuing death sentence to all 15 convicts.

The Kerala court on January 20 maintained that first 12 accused were directly involved in the murder, and accused 13 to 15 assisted them. Meanwhile, the prosecution effectively established murder charges against the first eight accused and found others guilty of criminal conspiracy.

The convicted are identified as Naizam, Ajmal, Anoop, Muhammed Aslam, Salam Ponnad, Abdul Kalam, Safarudheen, Munshad, Jaseeb Raja, Navas, Shemeer, Naseer, Zakeer Hussain, Shaji Poovathungal and Shamnas Ashraf.

Ranjith, a BJP leader and party's OBC Morcha state secretary was murdered on December 19, 2021 after a group of armed men barged into his house and hacked him to death in front of his wife, mother and younger daughter.

Ranjith Murder Case: Timeline of Legal Battle

December 19, 2021: Ranjith Srinivas was brutally killed at his house.

December 22, 2021: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted under the leadership of Alappuzha D YSP NR Ja Yaraj.

March 18, 2022: The 15 accused were arrested and a chargesheet was filed in the case.

April 23, 2022: Advocate Pratap G Patikal was appointed as Special Prosecutor.

April 26, 2022: The Ranjith murder case was transferred to Alappuzha Sessions Court for proceedings.

October 10, 2022: The trial was shifted to the Mavelikkara Sessions Court following the plea of the accused.

January 16, 2023: Mavelikkara Sessions Court Judge VG Sridevi ordered the trial of the case to begin from February 16.

February 16, 2023: Accused asked for time to appoint lawyers who will fight the case in their behalf. The court decided to start the witness examination on March 1. The defendants approached the High Court to stay the trial

March 1, 2023: Trial proceedings were on the orders of the High Court for 15 days. The trial was scheduled to begin on March 15 but later it was stayed on court orders.

April 17, 2023: The examination of witnesses began amid tight security.

May 5, 2023: High Court stayed trial proceedings for a month.

June 24, 2023: After the High Court rejected the petition submitted by the defendants seeking a change of court, the court ordered the resumption of testimony from July 12.

October 28, 2023: The 49-day-long examination of 156 witnesses concluded.

October 13, 2023: The court questioned the accused and recorded the information in about six thousand pages

December 15, 2023: Final arguments in the case are completed

January 20, 2024: All 15 accused are found guilty in the case by the Kerala court.

January 30, 2024: Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court in Kerala issued death sentence to all 15 convicts.