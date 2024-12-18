Rape Accused Out On Bail Kills Victim In Unnao, UP Police Nab Him After Encounter

Unnao: A disturbing incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, where a 27-year-old man, jailed in a rape case, allegedly killed the victim after getting bail. The accused not only killed the victim, but also attempted to burn her body in an isolated place in the victim’s village. Following the incident, the UP police nabbed the rape accused after an encounter leaving the accused injured.

According to the police, the man, who is accused of raping his sister-in-law, was arrested after a brief encounter for allegedly killing the victim and trying to burn her body. SHO (Asiwan Police Station) Ajay Kumar Singh stated that Rohit, who was out on bail, murdered his 40-year-old sister-in-law on Monday night and attempted to burn her body in a field 50-metre from her house.

The SHO said, "The incident came to light after the victim's minor son witnessed it and raised an alarm. Her neighbours rushed to the scene and douse the flames, but the body was partially charred by then."

Rohit was jailed in connection with the rape case lodged against him by the victim's husband. He was released on bail on November 30, and is believed to have committed the murder out of personal grudge, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Bhuker said police tracked the accused to the Kodwakheda intersection under the Asiwan police station limits early on Tuesday morning.

"The accused attempted to flee after firing at police. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Rohit sustained a gunshot injury to his leg before being arrested. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment," Bhuker said.

Police recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol, a live cartridge, and a spent shell stuck in the barrel of the gun from Rohit's possession, the officer said.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's husband, a case of murder has been registered against Rohit who has been sent to jail, Bhuker said.