  • Kolkata Horror: Abhaya's Parents Join Doctors' Protest, Allege Police 'Tried to Bribe Them'

Published 11:49 IST, September 5th 2024

Kolkata Horror: Abhaya's Parents Join Doctors' Protest, Allege Police 'Tried to Bribe Them'

While crying foul, the victim's father also alleged that he approached the cops to file an FIR between 6-7pm but it was finally registered at 11.45pm.

Reported by: Digital Desk
doctors protest in kolkata
Kolkata Horror: Abhaya's Parents Join Doctors' Protest, Allege Police 'Tried To Bribe Them' | Image: X
