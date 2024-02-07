English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Case: Main Accused Arrested From Andhra

Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Case: On November 6, a modified video of actor Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online, sparking discussions about digital safety.

Digital Desk
Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Case: Prime Accused Arrested
Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Case: Prime Accused Arrested | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The prime accused involved in uploading a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna online has been arrested from Andhra Pradesh, confirmed DCP Hemant Tiwari, IFSO Unit on Saturday. For the unversed, a modified video of actor Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online on November 6, sparking discussions about digital safety. In the viral video, it can be seen that a woman resembling the actress Rashmika was entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake. 

The deepfake videos featuring the actor were likely uploaded using a fake identity, and the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) adds another layer of difficulty in tracking the perpetrator.  Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women had also sought action over the deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna, which circulated widely on social media platforms.

A couple of days back, while speaking to Republic TV, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar had warned social media platforms like Facebook, X, saying that if the platforms are unable to handle Deepfakes, the Centre will take legal action against them.

"Responsibility lies with the platform when it comes to Deepfakes. Government will take strict legal action if the platform is not vigilant," said Chandrasekhar. The Union Minister also informed that new IT rules regulating Deepfakes and Artificial Intelligence will be out soon. "It is our duty to make every internet user to experience safety and trust," said the minister, while talking to Republic.  

Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw had stated that notices were issued to all social media platforms directing them to take necessary steps to identify and remove such content. Delhi Police IFSO (Internet Freedom and Safety for Online Users) unit had also sent a letter to Meta (formerly Facebook) but the social media company responded by expressing its inability to provide details of the deleted account.

Highlighting the danger of deepfakes, Ashwini Vaishnaw said during an interaction with the media, “Deepfake is a big issue for all of us. We recently issued notices to all the big social media forms, asking them to take steps to identify deepfakes, to remove those content. The social media platforms have responded. They are taking action. We have told them to be more aggressive in this work.”

Published January 20th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

