Published 11:10 IST, October 10th 2024
Ratan Tata Remained Inspirational with Unique Thinking and Work: RSS Chief Bhagwat
Ratan Tata met Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur on April 18, 2019. It was the industrialist's second visit to the Sangh headquarters.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ratan Tata remained inspirational with unique thinking and work: RSS chief Bhagwat | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:10 IST, October 10th 2024