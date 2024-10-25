sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Baba Siddique Murder | Khalistani Extremism | Cyclone Dana | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Ratan Tata's Will: Unlimited Care For Pet Dog Tito; Assistant Naidu, Butler Subbiah Find Mention Too

Published 14:04 IST, October 25th 2024

Ratan Tata's Will: Unlimited Care For Pet Dog Tito; Assistant Naidu, Butler Subbiah Find Mention Too

Ratan Naval Tata, who passed away on October 9 in Mumbai, made provisions in his will to ensure lifelong care for his German shepherd, Tito

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ratan Naval Tata, who passed away on October 9 in Mumbai, made provisions in his will to ensure lifelong care for his German shepherd, Tito
Ratan Naval Tata, who passed away on October 9 in Mumbai, made provisions in his will to ensure lifelong care for his German shepherd, Tito | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:57 IST, October 25th 2024