sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |

Published 02:42 IST, October 10th 2024

Ratan Tata To Be Accorded State Funeral: Maharashtra CM

India's visionary business leader Ratan Tata died at 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He will be accorded a state funeral, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde informed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ratan Tata
File photo: Industrialist Ratan Tata being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Mumbai. | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

02:42 IST, October 10th 2024