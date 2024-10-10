Published 02:42 IST, October 10th 2024
Ratan Tata To Be Accorded State Funeral: Maharashtra CM
India's visionary business leader Ratan Tata died at 86 in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He will be accorded a state funeral, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde informed.
File photo: Industrialist Ratan Tata being felicitated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Mumbai. | Image: ANI
