Published 21:01 IST, August 29th 2024

RBI Cautions Public Against Fraudulent Activities in its Name

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday cautioned against fraudulent activities in its name and asked the public not share account login details, OTP, or KYC documents with unidentified persons

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: ANI
  • 3 min read
21:01 IST, August 29th 2024