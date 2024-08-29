Published 21:01 IST, August 29th 2024
RBI Cautions Public Against Fraudulent Activities in its Name
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday cautioned against fraudulent activities in its name and asked the public not share account login details, OTP, or KYC documents with unidentified persons
RBI Cautions Public Against Fraudulent Activities in its Name
