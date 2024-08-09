Published 23:24 IST, August 9th 2024
‘RDX At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus’: Police Receives Threatening Bomb Call, Turns Out Hoax
Mumbai's Government Railway Police control room received a threat call that RDX has been planted at the premises of CSMT. Officials said it was a hoax call.
- India News
Reported by: Digital Desk
CSMT receives hoax call about bomb being planted inside premises | Image: X (Representative)
