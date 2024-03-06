Advertisement

Durgapur: A wedding in Durgapur took a unique twist when the bride, who fell ill just two days before her scheduled wedding, tied knot with her groom inside a hospital ward.

Despite facing unexpected health challenges, the couple's determination to tie the knot prevailed, leading to a heartwarming and unforgettable ceremony.

According to sources, the bride named Suchitra Patra found herself admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain, leaving her marriage in trouble. However, instead of postponing the wedding, the bride and her family made a courageous decision to proceed with the ceremony, in an unconventional setting.

With the cooperation of hospital authorities, the family organised a modest yet heartfelt ceremony within the confines of the medical facility. Surrounded by loved ones and medical staff, the bride and groom exchanged garlands symbolizing their commitment to each other in sickness and in health.

Despite facing unexpected challenges, the couple's commitment to each other remained unchanged, as they say, ‘true love knows no boundries’ and can triumph over any obstacle.

Both bride and groom work in Delhi-NCR, boy is an engineer in private firm where as the girl is a microbiologist. The couple belong to Durgapur, West Bengal.

