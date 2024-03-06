×

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Real-life 'Vivah': Bride Falls Ill On Wedding Day, Gets Married Inside Hospital Ward

Bride's family decided to take her to the wedding venue, but hospital gave them the permission to perform wedding rituals inside the hospital ward

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Bride Falls ill On Wedding Day, Gets Married Inside Hospital Ward
Bride Falls ill On Wedding Day, Gets Married Inside Hospital Ward | Image:Facebook/representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Durgapur: A wedding in Durgapur took a unique twist when the bride, who fell ill just two days before her scheduled wedding, tied knot with her groom inside a hospital ward. 

Despite facing unexpected health challenges, the couple's determination to tie the knot prevailed, leading to a heartwarming and unforgettable ceremony.

Advertisement

According to sources, the bride named Suchitra Patra found herself admitted to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain, leaving her marriage in trouble. However, instead of postponing the wedding, the bride and her family made a courageous decision to proceed with the ceremony, in an unconventional setting.

With the cooperation of hospital authorities, the family organised a modest yet heartfelt ceremony within the confines of the medical facility. Surrounded by loved ones and medical staff, the bride and groom exchanged garlands symbolizing their commitment to each other in sickness and in health.

Advertisement

Despite facing unexpected challenges, the couple's commitment to each other remained unchanged, as they say, ‘true love knows no boundries’ and can triumph over any obstacle.

Both bride and groom work in Delhi-NCR, boy is an engineer in private firm where as the girl is a microbiologist. The couple belong to Durgapur, West Bengal.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

