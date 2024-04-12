Updated April 11th, 2024 at 17:44 IST
Real or Robot? AI Waiter's Food Service Goes Viral
A video showing a waitress moving like a robot while serving food has become really popular online.
Viral Video: In China, a video from a restaurant has sparked debate among netizens. The footage showcases a waitress serving customers in a unique manner. People on social media are divided over whether the waitress is a robot or a human. She is seen performing robotic dance moves while attending dinners at the Chongqing Hotpot Restaurant.
The video, shared by @balakrishnanrbk on Instagram, showcases the waitress dressed in human-like attire with wavy, long hair, almost resembling a real person. She effortlessly incorporates robotic movements into her serving routine, skillfully handling bowls, plates, and even the menu card with precision.
''The future of dining is here: This video featuring a Chinese restaurant owner serving customers with robotic dance moves has become a viral sensation. I'm delighted to report that she has gotten positive support. Despite her impressive robotic skills, she is, in fact, a real person and a professional dancer, having mastered the art of robotic moves and even trained her voice to sound like an AI,'' the caption of the video shared by Balakrishnan R reads.
The video has crossed 11 million views on social media. Many netizens are in shock and have commented on the post with curiosity to know whether she is a robot or human.
Some of the comments here:
“its a real person lol” social media user wrote.
Another wrote “i thought she has been breakdancing while serving”.
One user predicting the future wrote “future jobs and future wives”
Published April 11th, 2024 at 17:40 IST
