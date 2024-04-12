Real or Robot? AI Waiter's Food Service Goes Viral

Advertisement

Viral Video: In China, a video from a restaurant has sparked debate among netizens. The footage showcases a waitress serving customers in a unique manner. People on social media are divided over whether the waitress is a robot or a human. She is seen performing robotic dance moves while attending dinners at the Chongqing Hotpot Restaurant.

The video, shared by @balakrishnanrbk on Instagram, showcases the waitress dressed in human-like attire with wavy, long hair, almost resembling a real person. She effortlessly incorporates robotic movements into her serving routine, skillfully handling bowls, plates, and even the menu card with precision.

''The future of dining is here: This video featuring a Chinese restaurant owner serving customers with robotic dance moves has become a viral sensation. I'm delighted to report that she has gotten positive support. Despite her impressive robotic skills, she is, in fact, a real person and a professional dancer, having mastered the art of robotic moves and even trained her voice to sound like an AI,'' the caption of the video shared by Balakrishnan R reads.

The video has crossed 11 million views on social media. Many netizens are in shock and have commented on the post with curiosity to know whether she is a robot or human.

Some of the comments here:

“its a real person lol” social media user wrote.

Another wrote “i thought she has been breakdancing while serving”.

One user predicting the future wrote “future jobs and future wives”