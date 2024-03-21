Advertisement

Viral: A couple from West Bengal gained national attention when they used makeup to turn a 9-year-old child into the "living embodiment" of the highly admired Ram Lalla idol from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The pair, Ashish Kundu and Ruby, own a beauty salon in Asansol and work as makeup artists. Abir De, the small child, is from the Mohishila neighborhood of Asansol.

According to sources, Kundu has always wished to try something similar ever since the Ram Temple's pranprathistha event held in January of this year. He needed a month to prepare everything, and the end product was a stunning portrayal of Ram Lalla in which the artist undoubtedly perfected every little detail.

Soon after, the pair gained national attention and received a ton of appreciation. A user going by the name "@jitendrasaviral" posted images of the youngster dressed like Ram Lalla on the social media site X, which was formerly Twitter. A caption was attached to the post. "This couple from West Bengal molded their 9-year-old child into the idol of Ramlala. Ashish and Ruby Kundu together gave a wonderful look to the child. Ashish runs a beauty parlor with his wife Ruby."

Along with the child and the artist couple, the post is becoming viral. The majority of individuals were impressed with the couple's effort, although some were worried about the child's comfort. The others praised the attention to detail that the two provided when transforming the child. When the post was shared yesterday, a lot of people saw it.