Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major development, security forces busted a terror plot in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Sunday, May 12. The security forces unearthed a terrorist hideout in a forest area in Reasi district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The security forces recovered nine Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and three pistols from the terrorist hideout in Reasi. The hideout was unearthed by the joint troops of Rashtriya Rifles and police during search and cordon operation in Kot Budhan forest in Mahore area this morning.

Advertisement

Huge Cache of Arms Recovered From Reasi

Besides nine IEDs fitted with electric detonators and three pistols along with three magazines and 20 rounds, the forces also recovered one kg explosive powder, seven explosive safety fuses, 21 batteries of various types, 50 metre electric wire, 15 AK assault rounds, eight metre rope, one blanket and three dressing bandages. The officials the operation was still continuing when last reports were received.

Advertisement

Terrorist Arrested in Bandipora

In a joint operation involving Indian Army, Bandipora Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a suspected terrorist has been arrested from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. “In a joint operation, the Indian Army, Bandipora Police and CRPF arrested one terrorist associate along with arms & ammunition,” said Chinar Corps in a post on X.

Advertisement

“Case registered under relevant section of law in PS Pethkote,” said the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The arrested suspect is affiliated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and was active in northern Kashmir, said sources. He had provided logistics and other help to terrorists, sources said.

This comes days after 3 terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam during the massive manhunt launched after the attack on the convoy of Indian Air Force in Poonch area of the state. An IAF officer was killed and four others injured after suspected terrorists from across the border targeted a convoy in the Poonch district on May 4.

Advertisement

IAF Convoy Attacked in Poonch

IAF vehicles moving towards Sanai Top in Poonch's Surankote area were attacked on Saturday evening in which five personnel were injured. They were promptly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur where one of the soldiers succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

Advertisement

The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident through a tweet, stating that the targeted convoy had been secured. The Air Force stated that operations have been launched to track the terrorists who attacked the convoy. "An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J-K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress," the IAF said in a post on X.

One of the trucks in the IAF convoy bore the maximum brunt of the attack with over 20 bullets hitting its windscreen and side.

Advertisement

Sources exclusive to Republic said that terrorists used US made M4 rifles and AK47 to attack the Indian Air Force convoy. Chinese made bullets were also used in the attack, said sources. Sources told Republic that 200 rounds of bullets were fired on the jawans in a span of 15 minutes. Lashkar's People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFP) had claimed responsibility for the attack, said reports.

Advertisement