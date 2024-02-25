Advertisement

Nagpur, Apr 17 (PTI) A man who was rebuked by a woman motorist for coming onto the road suddenly allegedly attacked her with a rod, leaving her seriously injured, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 11:45am on Saturday near Dipti Signal, he said.

When Shirin Khan (22) pulled up pedestrian Amar Chhata for coming in front of her two-wheeler all of a sudden, the latter for angry and hit her on the head with a rod, he said.

The woman has been hospitalised and a probe was underway, the Kalamna police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM