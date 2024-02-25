Updated April 17th, 2022 at 20:39 IST
Rebuked for jaywalking, Nagpur man hits woman motorist with iron rod
Rebuked for jaywalking, Nagpur man hits woman motorist with iron rod
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Nagpur, Apr 17 (PTI) A man who was rebuked by a woman motorist for coming onto the road suddenly allegedly attacked her with a rod, leaving her seriously injured, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.
The incident took place at around 11:45am on Saturday near Dipti Signal, he said.
Advertisement
When Shirin Khan (22) pulled up pedestrian Amar Chhata for coming in front of her two-wheeler all of a sudden, the latter for angry and hit her on the head with a rod, he said.
The woman has been hospitalised and a probe was underway, the Kalamna police station official said. PTI COR BNM BNM
Advertisement
Published April 17th, 2022 at 20:39 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
IND vs ENG: Aakash Chopra trolls Ben Stokes' captaincySports 26 minutes ago
Credit offtake up by 20.3% till Jan 26, driven by personal loan growthEconomy News34 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.