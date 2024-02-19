Recharge Your Paytm FASTag Before March 15 or Get a New One | Image: X

New Delhi: The deadline for Paytm Payments Bank to accept any fresh deposits in its account, or popular wallet has been extended to March 15 from February 29, an order by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) read. The RBI has directed the Paytm Payments Bank to wind down its operations.

According to the RBI directive, customers will not be allowed to further deposit or credit transactions or top ups in their accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc post the deadline i.e., March 15. The existing Paytm FASTags can be utilised to pay tolls using the balance already in the account, but no top-ups will be allowed after the deadline .

Steps to deactivate Paytm FASTag?

The process can be initiated by dialing 1800-120-4210 and providing the registered mobile number and the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) or the Tag ID. The closure of your FASTag will be confirmed by Paytm customer support agent.

Alternate option:

The other way to do the same is by opening the Paytm app and tapping on the profile icon. Choose "Help & Support" and navigate to "Banking Services & Payments" > “FASTag.” Request the executive to deactivate your account after clicking on "Chat with us".



How to buy a new FASTag online?



1. A new FASTag can be bought by downloading the "My FASTag" app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and clicking on "Buy FASTag" to access the e-commerce link.

2. After the Purchase, the FASTag will be delivered to your address.

For Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fastaguser&hl=en_IN

For iOS - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/my-fastag/id1492581255

Process to activate your FASTag online?

To activate the FASTag online, open the "My FASTag" app and click on “Activate FASTag.” Select either of the e-commerce platforms – Amazon or Flipkart. Enter the FASTag ID or scan the QR code. Enter your vehicle details and your new FASTag will be activated.

FASTag can also be bought from the following banks:

Notably, It is not allowed to have multiple FASTags for one vehicle and only the latest FASTag linked to the vehicle will remain active.