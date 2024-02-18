Advertisement

Itanagar, Aug 8 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday as 88 more people recuperated from the disease while 66 new infections were registered, a health department official said.

The new cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 53,474.

As many as 52,595 people have recovered from the disease thus far, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients improved marginally to 98.36 per cent from 98.31 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The positivity rate currently stands at 1.99 per cent.

The toll in the frontier state rose to 268 as one more person from Capital Complex Region succumbed to the infection, the official said.

A 53-year-old man died at a dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) at Chimpu near here due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 611 active cases.

Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 95, followed by Lower Subansiri at 74, Changlang at 52, West Kameng at 48 and East Siang at 42.

As many as 10,80,325 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 3,304 on Tuesday, Jampa added.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 10,09,669 people have been inoculated. PTI UPL RMS RMS