Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 8th, 2021 at 13:18 IST

Recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Itanagar, Aug 8 (PTI) Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday as 88 more people recuperated from the disease while 66 new infections were registered, a health department official said.

The new cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 53,474.

Advertisement

As many as 52,595 people have recovered from the disease thus far, he said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients improved marginally to 98.36 per cent from 98.31 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Advertisement

The positivity rate currently stands at 1.99 per cent.

The toll in the frontier state rose to 268 as one more person from Capital Complex Region succumbed to the infection, the official said.

Advertisement

A 53-year-old man died at a dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) at Chimpu near here due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 611 active cases.

Advertisement

Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 95, followed by Lower Subansiri at 74, Changlang at 52, West Kameng at 48 and East Siang at 42.

As many as 10,80,325 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 3,304 on Tuesday, Jampa added.

Advertisement

According to State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung, a total of 10,09,669 people have been inoculated. PTI UPL RMS RMS

Advertisement

Published September 8th, 2021 at 13:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

10 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

13 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

13 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

13 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago

  3. Bihar: Over 60 Injured After Violence Breaks Out During Saraswati Puja

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo