Updated September 14th, 2021 at 07:11 IST

Recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

Press Trust Of India
Kolkata, Sept 13 (PTI) Single-day COVID-19 recoveries surpassed new cases in West Bengal on Monday as 587 more people recuperated from the disease and 506 fresh infections were recorded, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The new cases pushed the virus tally to 15,57,414.

As many as 15,30,731 people have recovered from the disease thus far, the bulletin said.

The discharge rate stands at 98.29 per cent.

Ten more persons succumbed to the disease, which took the toll to 18,587.

Kolkata and Nadia accounted for three fatalities each and North 24 Parganas for two.

One each fatality was registered in Howrah and South 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said.

West Bengal currently has 8,096 active cases.

Since Sunday, 27,050 samples have been tested in the state, which took the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,75,05,502, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, a health department official said that 4,15,062 doses were administered in Bengal on Monday.

So far, over four crore people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines in the state, he added.

PTI SCHRMS RMS

Published September 14th, 2021 at 07:11 IST

