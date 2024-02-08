Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

Red Alert Issued in THESE States Due to Cold Wave | Check Details

This comes as the national capital on Friday recorded its chilliest temperature at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Tanisha Rajput
Kartavya Path in New Delhi
Kartavya Path in New Delhi | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: There seems to be no relief this winter in the coming few days in Nothern India. As per weather agencies, the cold wave situation is expected to prevail till January 15.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday in its weather bulletin issued a 'Red' alert for Delhi, Punjab and Haryana today and further issued an 'Orange' alert for Sunday.

As per the Met Department, dense fog and cold wave conditions are expected to abate in parts of northwest India for the next 3 days.

The bulletin read, "Dense to very dense fog at many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Moderate fog in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh. Cold day to severe cold day conditions at many places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh. A blanket of dense fog engulfed most parts of Northern India, disrupting rail and air traffic in the entire region. Dense to very dense fog will continue in parts of northwest India during the next 3 days."

These fog situations have caused disruptions in travel for commuters. Videos of passengers at Delhi Railways Station were shared as several trains were running late.

Today as of 5:30 am, Delhi's 24-hour average temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius in Safdarjung.

This comes as the national capital on Friday recorded its chilliest temperature at 3.9 degrees Celsius.

 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

