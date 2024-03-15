×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan Hold Protest Against INDI’s Anti-CAA Stance

Since the CAA was implemented in the country recently, several opposition parties have been criticising it, calling it a populist move

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Protests erupted at India Gate in Delhi over INDI bloc's anti-CAA stand
Protests erupted at India Gate in Delhi over INDI bloc's anti-CAA stand | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A day after refugees staged a protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his controversial comment on CAA for calling the refugees ‘ghuspetiye’, on Friday, many more refugees held a protest at India Gate in the national capital over INDI alliance’s anti-CAA stand.

We can't go back to Pakistan. They will kill our daughters and sisters,” said many angry protesters, along with 'Rahul Gandhi Sharam Karo' slogans.

Since the CAA was implemented in the country recently, several opposition parties have been criticising it, calling it a populist move and alleging the BJP of resorting to vote-bank politics.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear pleas seeking a direction to the Centre to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 till the pendency of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 before the apex court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Indian Union Muslim League, that once the citizenship is granted to migrant Hindus, it cannot be taken back and hence the issues needed an early hearing.

“We will hear this on Tuesday. There are 190 plus cases. All of them will be heard. We will place a full batch with the IAs (Interim applications),” the CJI said.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

