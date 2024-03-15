×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Refugees Protest Near CM Kejriwal's Residence over His CAA Remarks, He Calls Them 'Pakistanis'

Hindu and Sikh refugees living in Rohini, Adarsh Nagar, near Signature Bridge and Majnu ka Tilla took part in the protest

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Arvind kejriwal on Refugees
In posts on X in Hindi, Kejriwal slammed the protesters calling them "Pakistanis" | Image:PTI/facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Hindu and Sikh refugees living in various parts of Delhi staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence here on Thursday, demanding an apology from him over his statements against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Hindu and Sikh refugees living in Rohini, Adarsh Nagar, near Signature Bridge and Majnu ka Tilla took part in the protest.

Advertisement

In posts on X in Hindi, Kejriwal slammed the protesters calling them "Pakistanis" and questioned their "audacity" to seek an apology from a chief minister elected with a huge mandate.

The protesters assembled near the Chandgiram Akhara and attempted to march towards Kejriwal's bungalow but were stopped by police.

Advertisement

"The Narendra Modi government is giving us citizenship while Kejriwal is asking who will give us jobs and houses. He does not understand our pain," said Panjuram, one of the protesters.

The protesters said Kejriwal should withdraw his statements against the CAA and refugees, and tender an apology.

Advertisement

Kejriwal claimed that while protesters were allowed near his residence, farmers were not allowed to even enter the national capital.

"Pakistanis are allowed to protest outside my house with full police protection and respect, and farmers of this country are not even allowed to come to Delhi? Tear gas shells, sticks, rods and bullets on Indian farmers? And so much respect for Pakistanis?" Kejriwal said on X.

Advertisement

At a press conference on Wednesday, Kejriwal alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to settle poor people hailing from minority communities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the country through the CAA and create a vote bank for itself.

He had also alleged that those coming from Pakistan and Bangladesh and settling here will be given jobs and houses and that, in turn, will affect the locals.

Advertisement

The Centre implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on Monday, paving the way for grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Earlier, Kejriwal in another post on X said, "Today some Pakistanis demonstrated and created ruckus in front of my house. The Delhi Police gave them full support."

Advertisement

"They have so much audacity that having entered our country they are asking for a chief minister elected with a huge mandate of the people of Delhi to apologise, and the BJP is supporting them. The BJP for its hatred against me is standing with Pakistanis and betraying the country...," Kejriwal alleged.

Advertisement

He alleged that after CAA these "Pakistanis" will spread across the country and threaten people and create ruckus. Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wanted to make them its vote bank.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a few seconds ago
Samantha Mewis

New owners of San Diego

a few seconds ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral bond buys

3 minutes ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

3 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

5 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

5 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

6 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

6 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

7 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

7 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

8 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

9 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

10 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

10 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

12 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni flips a coin during toss in the IPL 2023 final

IPL 2024 Captains List

13 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo