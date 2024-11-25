'Relaxation in Curbs Only After...': SC Refuses to Lift GRAP 4 Measures Amid Delhi's ‘Very Poor’ AQI

A truck-mounted water sprinkler sprays tiny droplets of water in an effort to mitigate the effects of air pollution at Kartavya Path in Delhi | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to lift the measures being implemented under the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

The court stated that it cannot ease the measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from level IV to III or II unless it is convinced that there has been an improvement in air quality.

SC Refuses To Lift GRAP-IV Measures, Orders Action Against Cops

The Court, meanwhile, ordered the CAQM to initiate action against the officials of the Delhi government and Delhi Police for lack of strict implementation of GRAP-IV measures.

"It is apparent that authorities mentioned in GRAP IV clauses 1 to 3 have not made any earnest effort to implement action under clauses 1 to 3. commissioners have noted that police were only deployed as on November 23 and thus a serious lapse on part of authorities in clauses 1 to 3. Thus we direct the commission to initiate action under section 14 of the CAQM Act 2021."

SC Pulls Up Delhi Police Over Failure To Set Up Checkpoints

‘What orders were given to cops? Why were no checks on the entry points?' the court observed.

Delhi’s AQI Fluctuating Between Very Poor and Severe Range

On Monday evening, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 338, according to Centre’s SAFAR data.

Air Quality Commission Asked To Consider Restarting Physical Classes In Schools

The top court also asked the Commission of Air Quality Management to consider reopening schools, observing that many students lack mid-day meals and online education.