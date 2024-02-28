Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2023 at 17:45 IST

Religious places will get all basic amenities: HP CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Sukhu paid obeisance at Mata Jwalaji temple in Kangra and said the government plans to develop the district as "tourism capital" of the state.

Press Trust Of India
Image: ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Basic infrastructure of religious shrines in Himachal Pradesh will be strengthened and they will be provided with all amenities to facilitate devotees, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Sukhu paid obeisance at Mata Jwalaji temple in Kangra and said the government plans to develop the district as "tourism capital" of the state. He said the initiative would go a long way in enhancing the income of people.

Religious places would be provided with all basic amenities to facilitate devotees and apart from parking spaces, the basic infrastructure would be strengthened at all shrines, Sukhu said in a statement issued here.

The chief minister said his government is taking steps to strengthen air connectivity in the state to attract international tourists.

Much is to be done in developing infrastructure for promoting tourism on a large scale and the present government has given special attention to strengthen the same by building helipads, ropeways, promoting water sports activities, aero sports, and religious tourism, he said.

Water sports activities will soon begin at Pong dam reservoir besides the state government is mulling setting up a zoo and a golf course at Kangra, he said.

Published February 6th, 2023 at 17:45 IST

