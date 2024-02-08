English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

‘Remarkable step’: PM Narendra Modi praises ONGC deep-sea project in Krishna Godavari basin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the commencement of ONGC’s flagship deep-sea project in the Krishna Godavari basin.

Shweta Parande
PM Narendra Modi praises ONGC deep-sea project in Krishna Godavari basin
PM Narendra Modi praises ONGC deep-sea project in Krishna Godavari basin | Image:ONGC
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the commencement of the flagship deep-sea project of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the Krishna Godavari basin. The project had been delayed from 2019, when it was first announced.

PM Modi, while replying to the post of Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on his post on X, hailed the project. “This is a remarkable step in India’s energy journey and boosts our mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It will have several benefits for our economy as well,” said PM Modi. 

This is a remarkable step in India’s energy journey and boosts our mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It will have several benefits for our economy as well. https://t.co/yaW7xozVQx

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri said in a post on X, while tagging PM Modi, "As India powers ahead as the fastest growing economy under leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji, our energy production is also set to rise from the deepest frontiers of #KrishnaGodavari. “

He added, “'First Oil' production commences from the complex & difficult deepwater KG-DWN-98/2 Block, situated off the coast of Bay of Bengal. Production is expected to be 45,000 barrels per day & over 10 million cubic metres of gas per day, contributing towards an energy. This project is expected to add 7% to current national oil production & 7% to national Natural Gas production!”

ONGC began crude oil production from its deep-sea project in the Krishna Godavari basin in Bay of Bengal.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

