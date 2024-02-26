Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Remembering Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary: A Legacy of Patriotism and Unity

India remembers freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his 58th death anniversary. Though debated, his spirit and call for unity inspire many.

Garvit Parashar
Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary
Veer Savarkar Death Anniversary | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Today, on February 26th, we mark the 58th death anniversary of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent figure in India's freedom struggle. Born on May 28th, 1883, Savarkar dedicated his life to achieving India's independence from British rule. He was known for his strong nationalist views and revolutionary activities, earning the title "Veer" (Brave) for his unwavering dedication to the cause. And he was popularly known as Veer Savarkar. 

Famous Veer Savarkar Quotes that Define His Ideals:

  • "Oh, Motherland, sacrifice for you is like life; living without you is death."
  • "Calmness in preparation but boldness in execution—this should be the watchword during the moments of crisis." 
  • "We yield to none in our love, admiration, and respect for the Buddha, the Dharma, and the Sangha. They are all ours. Their glories are ours, and ours their failures." 
  • "One country, one God, one caste, one mind, brothers, all of us without difference, without doubt."

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary through his X handle. He wrote, “Tributes to Veer Savarkar on his Punya Tithi. India will forever remember his valiant spirit and unwavering dedication to our nation's freedom and integrity. His contributions inspire us to strive for the development and prosperity of our country.”

Himnata Biswa Sharma, the Chief Minister of Assam also paid tribute to Veer Savarkar. He wrote, “Shraddheya Vinayak Damodar 'Veer' Savarkar exemplified courage and devotion towards Maa Bharti. He was a gifted orator, a revolutionary freedom fighter and a leader of the masses.” 

 Home Minsiter Amit Shah also paid tribute to the legacy of Veer Savarkar through a post on X. 

While Savarkar's legacy remains complex and subject to various interpretations, his contributions to India's freedom movement and his commitment to national unity are undeniable. He remains a significant figure in the nation's history, inspiring generations with his unwavering patriotism and dedication to a free India.

 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 10:56 IST

