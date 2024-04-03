×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:22 IST

Meet Renuka Jagtiani, CEO Who Enters Forbes' New Billionaires List With $4.8 Billion Net Worth

Twenty Five new billionaires from India have joined the ranks of world's richest, as per the latest report from Forbes.

Reported by: Digital Desk
renuka jagtiani
Meet Renuka Jagtiani, CEO Who Enters Forbes' New Billionaires List With $4.8 Billion Net Worth | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Twenty Five new billionaires from India have joined the ranks of world's richest, as per the latest report from Forbes. The list includes Renuka Jagtiani, Chief Executive Officer of Landmark Group with $4.8 billion. 

Who is Renuka Jagtiani? 

-Renuka Jagtiani serves as CEO of Landmark Group, a multinational consumer conglomerate in Dubai. The conglomerate was founded by her late husband, Micky Jagtiani who passed away in May 2023. Landmark Group employs over 50,000 people under her guidance. 

- Jagtiani earned a Bachelor's degree in Arts from University of Mumbai. 

- In January 2007, she received Outstanding Asian Business Woman of the Year award at the Asian Business Awards Middle East.  In January 2012, she was named Businesswoman of the year at the Gulf Business Industry Awards. She was honoured Entrepreneur of the World year by the World Entrepreneurship Forum in January 2014. 

- She was recognized as Strategic Leader of the Year at the India CEO awards in January 15. 

-She received the Captain of the Industry Awards from the Stars of Business Award in January 2016. 

-Lastly, in January 2017, she was inducted into the 'Hall of Fame' at the World Retail Congress. 

-Joined in the year 1993, she has been guiding the Landmark Group's corporate strategy making it the region's largest retailer channel of homegrown brands, across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Africa. 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 17:03 IST

