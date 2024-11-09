Published 10:37 IST, November 9th 2024
Reopening Taj After 26/11 Showed India's Refusal to Yield to Terrorism: PM in OpEd on Ratan Tata
PM Modi said "For crores of Indians, Shri Ratan Tata's patriotism shone brightest in times of crisis.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
undefined | Image: undefined
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:37 IST, November 9th 2024