sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Attacks | Georgia High School Shooting | Emergency Row | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Repeat Offender: Man Arrested For Attempting to Enter Canada on Fake Visas Twice

Published 16:08 IST, September 4th 2024

Repeat Offender: Man Arrested For Attempting to Enter Canada on Fake Visas Twice

A 24-year-old man hailing from Gujarat was arrested in an attempt to fly to Canada from Delhi on the same counterfeit visa he tried travelling in 2019.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Police official arrested for supplying Drugs
Man arrested for attempting to travel to Canada on fake visa | Image: ANI (Representative Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:08 IST, September 4th 2024