  • Report Correct Dengue Numbers Or Face Action: Haryana Health Minister Warns Hospitals

Published 23:43 IST, November 18th 2024

Report Correct Dengue Numbers Or Face Action: Haryana Health Minister Warns Hospitals

Haryana Health Minister Arti Rao said on Monday said that all government and private hospitals must provide accurate data on dengue cases, or else face action.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao
Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao | Image: X@Arti Singh Rao
