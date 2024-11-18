Published 23:43 IST, November 18th 2024
Report Correct Dengue Numbers Or Face Action: Haryana Health Minister Warns Hospitals
Haryana Health Minister Arti Rao said on Monday said that all government and private hospitals must provide accurate data on dengue cases, or else face action.
Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao | Image: X@Arti Singh Rao
