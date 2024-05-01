Advertisement

New Delhi: Though an official confirmation is awaited, Twitter is flooded with reports of Goldy Brar's death. Several reports in US media have claimed that the prime accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case has been shot dead in California. Reports have claimed that Brar was shot on Tuesday at 5:25 pm in the US when a violent incident unfolded at Fairmont and Holt Avenue.

Rival gangsters Arsh Dalla and Lakhbir have claimed responsibility for the attack on Brar. It was reported that the fugitive gangster Brar was in Canada. He was also among Canada's 25 most wanted.

Goldy Brar's name cropped up as the mastermind in the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala. The singer was allegedly killed on the instructions of Brar on May 29, 2022.

While these claims have flooded the internet, security and intelligence agencies have not given any official confirmation about Goldy Brar’s alleged killing.

All About Dalla-Lakhbir Gang

The Dalla-Lakhbir gang, led by Arshdeep Singh (Arsh Dalla) and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu (Landa), has posed persistent challenges to law enforcement. Operating from Canadian territory, its members have orchestrated criminal activities targeting India.

Arsh Dalla, originally from Moga, has transitioned from a gangster to a terrorist, aligning himself with KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Involved in various terror-related incidents in Punjab, Dalla's criminal network has been disrupted by Punjab police, resulting in the seizure of explosives and weapons. Both the Union Home Ministry and Interpol have identified Dalla as a significant threat, prompting active pursuit by international law enforcement agencies.

