Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:38 IST

Grabbed, Dragged, Heckled: R Bangla Reporter Assaulted By Cops At Sandeshkhali | WATCH

Women have taken over the streets of Sandeshkhali demanding immediate arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan

Digital Desk
R Bangla Reporter Assaulted in Bengal
R Bangla Reporter Assaulted in Bengal | Image: Republic
Sandeshkhali: A reporter of Republic's Bangla vertical, R Bangla, was assaulted by cops at Sandeshkhali, West Bengal on Wednesday, February 14, while he was reporting the ongoing unrest which has engulfed the Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district.

R Bangla reporter was heckled by the cops on camera as protests continue in Sandeshkhali for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday. 

While speaking exclusively with Republic, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose condemned the behaviour towards R Bangle reporter. 

 

Women have taken over the streets of Sandeshkhali demanding immediate arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and members of his gang. The women have accused Shahjahan and his aides of forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing women. 

TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan is also wanted since a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in an alleged ration scam, remains absconding since last month.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was also injured during the clashes earlier in the day after he tried to get out of Taki after worshipping Saraswati idol. The cops had resorted to mild lathi charge. 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

