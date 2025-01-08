Republic Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025 LIVE: CM Yogi, Top Leaders and Seers to Grace Mega Event | Image: Republic

Preparations for the grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025, scheduled to be held in Prayagraj, are in full swing. The spiritual extravaganza will begin on January 13 and continue until February 26, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe.

This year, the Mahakumbh is set to witness an unprecedented scale, with an estimated 450 million devotees expected to participate in this sacred event. The Mahakumbh Mela, known for its religious and cultural significance, is among the largest spiritual gatherings in the world and holds a unique place in Indian heritage.