Published 07:57 IST, January 8th 2025
R Bharat's 'Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025' LIVE: A Cultural Initiative Showcasing Essence of India’s Spiritual Heritage
Republic Bharat Network is hosting the Maha Kumbh Mahasammelan to discuss the significance and preparations for Maha Kumbh Mela. The Maha Kumbh Sammelan aims to shed light on the cultural and spiritual importance of the Maha Kumbh Mela while providing insights into the meticulous planning that ensures a seamless experience for millions of devotees. Stay tuned to Republic world for live updates.
- India News
- 4 min read
Preparations for the grand Mahakumbh Mela 2025, scheduled to be held in Prayagraj, are in full swing. The spiritual extravaganza will begin on January 13 and continue until February 26, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe.
This year, the Mahakumbh is set to witness an unprecedented scale, with an estimated 450 million devotees expected to participate in this sacred event. The Mahakumbh Mela, known for its religious and cultural significance, is among the largest spiritual gatherings in the world and holds a unique place in Indian heritage.
Live Blog
To mark this historic occasion, Republic Media Network is hosting the Mahakumbh Mahasammelan on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday), in Lucknow. The event aims to bring together thought leaders, religious scholars, policymakers, and other eminent personalities to discuss the significance of the Mahakumbh and its impact on Indian culture and spirituality.
The Mahasammelan will serve as a platform to highlight the preparations, arrangements, and spiritual essence of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, ensuring the event’s success on a global stage.
11:03 IST, January 8th 2025
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Labels Waqf Board as 'Mafia Board' at Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025
Republic Bharat is hosting the Mahakumbh Mahasammelan today in the city of Lucknow, to commemorate the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event is being attended by several seers and top leaders including the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath , who in a discussion with the Editor-in-Chief of Republic Bharat, Arnab Goswami. Speaking at the Mahakumbh Mahasammelan event, UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Waqf Board - 'Mafia Board' at.
10:56 IST, January 8th 2025
CM Yogi Shreds Opposition Over Constitution, Teaches Biggest Lesson On Ambedkar
CM Yogi Shreds Opposition Over Constitution, Teaches Biggest Lesson On Ambedkar
10:43 IST, January 8th 2025
Hindu Unity Essential: CM Yogi Reiterates 'Batenge to Katenge', 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Slogans at Mega Republic Event
Hindu Unity Essential: CM Yogi Reiterates 'Batenge to Katenge', 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' Slogans at Mega Republic Event
10:27 IST, January 8th 2025
'Biggest Festival of Sanatana Dharma': UP CM Adityanath at Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025
'Biggest Festival of Sanatana Dharma': UP CM Adityanath at Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025
10:19 IST, January 8th 2025
UP CM Yogi Adityanath in conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami
UP CM Yogi Adityanath in conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami
10:13 IST, January 8th 2025
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025
10:10 IST, January 8th 2025
'All Hindus are uniting': Singer Kanhaiya Mittal at Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025
'All Hindus are Uniting': Singer Kanhaiya Mittal at Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025
09:55 IST, January 8th 2025
R Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025 Begins
R Bharat's Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025 Begins
09:15 IST, January 8th 2025
UP DGP to give insights into High-Tech Security Measures for Maha Kumbh Mela
Additionally, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar will provide insights into the high-tech security measures in place to ensure the safety of this historic event.
08:42 IST, January 8th 2025
Mahakumbh Mahasammelan live telecast on Republic Bharat at 9:30 am
The Mahakumbh Mahasammelan will be telecast live on Republic Bharat starting at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Viewers can also watch live streaming on all Republic Bharat social media platforms.
08:50 IST, January 8th 2025
UP CM Yogi Aditynath to attend Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025
On January 8, 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join Republic Bharat’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to discuss the significance of the Mahakumbh.
Additionally, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar will provide insights into the high-tech security measures in place to ensure the safety of this historic event.
07:41 IST, January 8th 2025
Mahakumbh Mahasammelan 2025 to start today
Preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj are in full swing. The grand event will commence on January 13 and conclude on February 26.
Around 450 million devotees are expected to participate in this grand spiritual gathering. To commemorate this historic event, Republic Media Network will host a grand Mahakumbh Mahasammelan on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday) in Lucknow.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:04 IST, January 8th 2025