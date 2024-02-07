Republic Day 2024: Armed Forces Showcase Military Might Embracing Nari Shakti & Atmanirbharta

Advertisement

New Delhi: India celebrated its 75th Republic Day with a grand display of military might by the three wings of the armed forces. The Army, Navy, and Air Force showcased their prowess through impressive tableaux that highlighted the themes of 'Nari Shakti' (Women Power) and 'Atma Nirbharta' (Self-reliance).

Indian Navy’s Vikrant Tableau

The Indian Navy's tableau illustrated the country's growing capabilities in shipbuilding, featuring the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and escort ships like INS Delhi, INS Kolkata, and INS Shivalik. The display also included the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), and the Kalvari-class submarine. Emphasizing the themes of 'Nari Shakti' and 'Atmanirbharta,' the Navy celebrated its recent decision to welcome women in all roles and ranks, a move seen as a symbol of progressive India.

IAF Tableau: Eyes over IOR

The Indian Air Force contingent, led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, depicted the overall theme of 'Bharatiya Vayu Dena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar' (Indian Air Force: Potent, Powerful, and Self-reliant). The tableau featured a symbolic representation of a C-295 transport aircraft being flown by two women aircrew, showcasing the IAF's commitment to gender inclusion. The presence of GARUD commandos highlighted the enhancement of the IAF's combat capabilities both in the air and on the ground.

The IAF tableau also showcased the ever-expanding reach of the force, with an illustration of an IAF Tejas and a Su-30 aircraft flying over the Indian Ocean Region. The rear portion of the tableau depicted humanitarian assistance provided by the IAF, both within and across borders.

Advertisement

All-Women Tri-Services Contingent Marches Down Kartavya Path

In a historic first, an all-women tri-services contingent participated in the Republic Day parade. Lieutenants Deepti Rana and Priyanka Sevda, commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery last year, led the 'Swathi' weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system. This marked a significant step towards gender equality and inclusivity in the armed forces.

Advertisement

The parade also featured an array of home-grown weaponry and military equipment, including missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, and mechanised columns of the Army. Additionally, The 61 Cavalry, the world's only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment, led the Mechanised Column, putting forth how the Indian Army maintains traditions even after the adoption of modernization and military strength.

French President Emmanuel Macron attended the celebrations as the chief guest. The overarching theme of the event was to project the nation's women power and democratic values.