Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

Republic Day 2024: BSF Ensures Tight Security Across International Border Amid Growing Threats

The BSF's deployment is strategically designed to cover all types of terrain, ranging from rugged mountains to expansive plains.

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) is on high alert along the western border as India celebrates its 75th Republic Day. They are working tirelessly to ensure the nation's safety, conducting round-the-clock patrols and drills. The focus is on countering potential threats, including those posed by drones and possible mischief from across the border, especially from Pakistan.

'Operation Sard Hawa' 

In preparation for this year's Republic Day, the BSF launched a 15-day special alert called 'Operation Sard Hawa' along the India-Pakistan border on January 16, with the aim of maintaining enhanced vigilance from January 23 to 28. This initiative covers the borders of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, focusing on enhancing surveillance to address the challenges posed by the diverse terrain in the region.

The BSF's deployment is strategically designed to cover all types of terrain, ranging from rugged mountains to expansive plains. The troops are not only vigilant on the ground but also keep a strict watch on the air, considering the clear threat from adversaries attempting to use drones or push weapons into Indian territory.

Challenges on the Western Front

The western frontier faces unique challenges due to its diverse demography, including plain areas, water bodies, and circandas. The BSF acknowledges the increasing threat but ensures that its troops remain well-prepared to handle any situation. They are particularly vigilant against threats from underground tunnels, a major concern in the region.

Communication is a critical aspect of the BSF's operations. Troops on the ground stay in constant contact with headquarters using satellite communication devices for real-time information sharing. This ensures that any event or potential threat is conveyed promptly either to the headquarters or to the troops on the ground.

One notable aspect of the BSF's efforts is the deployment of highly trained women commandos who play a crucial role in guarding the border. These commandos are prepared to thwart any attempt by adversaries, whether it's from state-backed non-state actors or other security challenges. As part of 'Operation Sard Hawa,' these women commandos have taken their positions to counter any possible mischief by adversaries.

The BSF's Deputy Inspector General, Arun Kumar Singh, had previously underlined the significance of 'Operation Sard Hawa' during winter, citing challenges posed by fog and haze. The operation aims to address potential infiltration and illicit activities across the border.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

