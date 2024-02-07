Republic Day 2024: Check Routes to Avoid in Delhi, Metro Guidelines and More

Advertisement

New Delhi: As India gears up for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has ramped up security in the national capital. Further, several roads and metro stations have been closed on Friday, January 26. Police have also issued an advisory on traffic arrangements while restrictions have been put in place, especially in central Delhi, for the smooth movement of vehicles in the city on Friday.



Traffic restrictions in Delhi

In order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, traffic movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate has been stopped. Traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg for the parade.



(1) No traffic on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 1800 hours on 25.01.2024 till the Parade is over.

(2) No cross traffic on Kartavyapath from 2200 hours on 25.01.2024 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the Parade is over. (3) C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 0915 hours on 26.01.2024 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

(4) From 1030 hours on 26.01.2024 Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 0930 hours to 1300 hours, for their own convenience.

Delhi Metro Guidelines

The Delhi Metro has commenced from 4am in the morning in order to facilitate the visitors intending to visit the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. “Delhi Metro will commence its services at 4:00 AM on all its Lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day ceremony on 26th January 2024 (Friday). Train services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6AM, and thereafter, a regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day,” the Delhi Metro said.

