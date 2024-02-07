Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Republic Day 2024: Check Routes to Avoid in Delhi, Metro Guidelines and More

Traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg for the parade.

Apoorva Shukla
Army Couple Makes History on Kartavya Path
Representative | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As India gears up for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has ramped up security in the national capital. Further, several roads and metro stations have been closed on Friday, January 26. Police have also issued an advisory on traffic arrangements while restrictions have been put in place, especially in central Delhi, for the smooth movement of vehicles in the city on Friday.


Traffic restrictions in Delhi

In order to facilitate smooth passage of the parade, traffic movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate has been stopped. Traffic on both directions will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg for the parade. 


(1) No traffic on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 1800 hours on 25.01.2024 till the Parade is over.
(2) No cross traffic on Kartavyapath from 2200 hours on 25.01.2024 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the Parade is over. (3) C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 0915 hours on 26.01.2024 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.
(4) From 1030 hours on 26.01.2024 Traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.
Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of Parade, from 0930 hours to 1300 hours, for their own convenience. 

Advertisement

Delhi Metro Guidelines 

The Delhi Metro has commenced from 4am in the morning in order to facilitate the visitors intending to visit the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. “Delhi Metro will commence its services at 4:00 AM on all its Lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path to witness the Republic Day ceremony on 26th January 2024 (Friday). Train services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6AM, and thereafter, a regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day,” the Delhi Metro said. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 



 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Tears Into Oppn, Reminds How Nehru Didn't Support OBC Reservation

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. 'Manmohan Singh Accepted That Economy Was Crumbled': PM Modi

    India News5 minutes ago

  3. Mavericks to 119-107 win over Nets

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  4. Jawaharlal Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News6 minutes ago

  5. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement