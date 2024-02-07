Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

Republic Day 2024: Parade Time, Flag Hoisting, Chief Guest - All You Need to Know

Jai Hind! India today celebrates its 75th Republic Day. The themes for this year's celebration are likely to be "Viksit Bharat" & Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka.

Digital Desk
Republic Day 2024
India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital today. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day today with a spectacular display of military prowess and rich cultural heritage at Kartavya Path. The themes for this year, "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka," underscore India's core values as a democracy.

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year's chief guest, embarked on a sightseeing tour in Jaipur before joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 1.5-kilometer drive in an open jeep.

Advertisement

Nearly 13,000 special guests, including achievers in various government schemes, have been invited, according to Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

As part of the celebrations, four Mi-17 IV helicopters from the 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience at Kartavya Path.

Advertisement

Here's All You Need to Know About Republic Day 2024: Parade Timings, Guests, and Other Details:

Republic Day Parade Timings: The 75th Republic Day festivities on January 26 will commence at 10:30 am and last for 90 minutes until noon. Prime Minister Modi will begin the ceremony by paying tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial, followed by a visit to the saluting dias at Kartavya Path.

Advertisement

Venue: Starting from Vijay Chowk and proceeding to Kartavya Path, the parade venue will accommodate over 75,000 people, with 42,000 seats reserved for the public. The ticket price rnages between Rs 100 and Rs 500.

Arrival of Presidents: Indian President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in a traditional buggy, escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak.' The elite regiment completed 250 years of service this year. President Droupadi Murmu will take the salute, and the parade will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, with Major General Sumit Mehta as the second-in-command.

Advertisement

All Women Tri-Services Contingent: For the first time, the parade will feature an 'All Women Tri-Services' contingent led by Captain Sandhya of the military police. The contingent includes supernumerary officers Captain Sharanya Rao, Sub-Lieutenant Anshu Yadav, Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Rao, and an all-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent.

The parade will showcase contingents from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with schoolchildren, army personnel, and NCC cadets participating in special displays and tableaux representing each state.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 08:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Tears Into Oppn, Reminds How Nehru Didn't Support OBC Reservation

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. 'Manmohan Singh Accepted That Economy Was Crumbled': PM Modi

    India News5 minutes ago

  3. Mavericks to 119-107 win over Nets

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  4. Jawaharlal Nehru Was Against Reservation of Any Kind: PM Modi

    India News6 minutes ago

  5. Egypt appoints Hossam Hassan as coach and his twin brother as director

    Sports 7 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement