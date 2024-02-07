India gears up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital today. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: India is set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day today with a spectacular display of military prowess and rich cultural heritage at Kartavya Path. The themes for this year, "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka," underscore India's core values as a democracy.

French President Emmanuel Macron, this year's chief guest, embarked on a sightseeing tour in Jaipur before joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 1.5-kilometer drive in an open jeep.

Advertisement

Nearly 13,000 special guests, including achievers in various government schemes, have been invited, according to Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

As part of the celebrations, four Mi-17 IV helicopters from the 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience at Kartavya Path.

Advertisement

Here's All You Need to Know About Republic Day 2024: Parade Timings, Guests, and Other Details:

Republic Day Parade Timings: The 75th Republic Day festivities on January 26 will commence at 10:30 am and last for 90 minutes until noon. Prime Minister Modi will begin the ceremony by paying tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial, followed by a visit to the saluting dias at Kartavya Path.

Advertisement

Venue: Starting from Vijay Chowk and proceeding to Kartavya Path, the parade venue will accommodate over 75,000 people, with 42,000 seats reserved for the public. The ticket price rnages between Rs 100 and Rs 500.

Arrival of Presidents: Indian President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in a traditional buggy, escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak.' The elite regiment completed 250 years of service this year. President Droupadi Murmu will take the salute, and the parade will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, with Major General Sumit Mehta as the second-in-command.

Advertisement

All Women Tri-Services Contingent: For the first time, the parade will feature an 'All Women Tri-Services' contingent led by Captain Sandhya of the military police. The contingent includes supernumerary officers Captain Sharanya Rao, Sub-Lieutenant Anshu Yadav, Flight Lieutenant Shrishti Rao, and an all-women Armed Forces Medical Services contingent.

The parade will showcase contingents from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with schoolchildren, army personnel, and NCC cadets participating in special displays and tableaux representing each state.