Updated January 19th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Republic Day 2024: Security Checks to Beef Up at All Delhi Metro Stations From Today

The security checks for passengers will be beefed up by the Central Industrial Security Force across the Metro stations beginning Friday until Jan 27.

DMRC has now promised compensation for next of kin to women who died at the Inderlok metro station. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The security checks for passengers will be further intensified by the Central Industrial Security Force across the Metro stations beginning Friday until January 27, given the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day on January 26th, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement on Thursday.

This might result in long queues at some Metro stations, especially during peak hours during this period," the statement added.

"Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks," it further stated.

Meanwhile, airspace restrictions will be in place in the national capital for 11 days this month given Republic Day preparations and celebrations.

There will be airspace curbs from January 19 to 25 as well as on January 26 and 29.

As per officials, landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period.

During this period, scheduled flights will not be impacted. As per the notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be in place from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29.

On January 26, Republic Day, no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 0600 hours to 2100 hours.

There will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Indian Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state, the officials added.

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest this year. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations. (With inputs from ANI)

Published January 19th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

