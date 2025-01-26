LIVE-BLOG
Published 06:42 IST, January 26th 2025
Republic Day 2025: Parade to Begin at 10:30 am, Security Beefed Up in Delhi Ahead of Celebrations | LIVE
Republic Day 2025 LIVE | Image: Republic
In today's latest news, India is all set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, marking the platinum jubilee of adopting the country's Constitution. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest on the occasion. The main parade will begin at 10:30 am at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
Here's all the latest updates from across the country:
06:40 IST, January 26th 2025
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Why is Republic Day Celebrated?
Republic Day marks the date when the Indian Constitution was enacted in 1950.
