Republic Day Weather Update: Dense Fog in Delhi as Visibility Remans Poor, IMD Sounds Orange Alert

New Delhi: As India gears up for the Republic Day celebrations on Friday, January 26, the weather department has predicted dense fog in the national capital. Orange alert has also been issued for Delhi.

Moderate to dense fog conditions are likely in parts of the national capital in the early hours on Republic day, the weather department predicted, issuing an 'orange alert' for Friday. The visibility is likely to improve after 9:30am, said the weather department.

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin. The maximum temperature was noted at 20.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the normal, according to the bulletin.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board's data, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday settled at 332 in the 'very poor' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

